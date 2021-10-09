Centre using 'muscular policy' to reap political dividends: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has gone from bad to worse and accused the Centre of using a ''muscular policy'' to reap political dividends.

Mufti claimed she has been placed under house arrest to prevent her from visiting the family of a Muslim man who was shot dead by CRPF personnel on Thursday in Anantnag district.

''The situation in J&K has gone from bad to worse. My fears are compounded by the fact that instead of course correction, GOI will continue its muscular policy to reap political dividends in elections. Case in point being the upcoming UP polls,'' Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

''Under house arrest for the umpteenth time today. Wanted to visit the family of the innocent civilian shot dead by CRPF. GOI wants us to selectively condemn killings. They are outraged only in cases where hate politics can be lapped up to polarise people,'' she added.

Parvaiz Ahmad was shot dead by CRPF personnel after he allegedly failed to stop his vehicle at a checkpoint when signalled to do so. He was killed the same day when two teachers were shot dead by militants in Eidgah area of the city.

The death of the woman principal and the teacher took to seven the number of civilians killed by militants in Kashmir Valley in a span of five days. Of the seven, four were from minority communities. PTI MIJ TDS TDS

