UP: Woman ends her life at police station over 'inaction' on her rape plaint

(Eds: Adds details, upgrading ) Azamgarh/Lucknow, Oct 9 (UP) A woman allegedly committed suicide by taking poison at a police station over ''inaction'' on her rape complaint here on Saturday.

The authorities have denied the charge that she took poison at the police station.

However, they suspended the police station SHO for negligence and lodged a rape case on Saturday.

Reacting to it, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded strictest action against the culprits and said the incident is a slap on the face of the BJP government in the state.

The woman was allegedly raped recently.

Her husband claimed that she had identified one Anil as one of the accused but police failed to take any action, SP Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

Her husband claimed that she committed suicide in the police station but the SP denied the allegation.

The SP, however, said SHO Chunna Singh has been suspended for negligence and a rape case has been registered.

The victim's family alleged that they had appealed to police many times for justice, but in vain.

The woman reached the police station on Saturday and consumed poison, they claimed.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, the SP said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief and Azamgarh MP Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government over the incident.

In a tweet, Yadav said, ''In Azamgarh, hurt over lack of action against the accused of rape, a woman committed suicide in a police station--very sad!'' ''This incident is a slap on the face of the BJP government, which makes tall claims of giving justice to the common man. The government should take strictest action against the guilty police officers and the accused,'' Akhilesh Yadav added.

