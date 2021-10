Mumbai police summons CBI Director in connection with Intelligence Department's data leak

Mumbai Police has summoned Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and asked him to appear before it on October 14 in connection with the leak of Maharashtra Intelligence Department data on police transfer-posting. "CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been summoned by Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police in connection with the leak of state's Intelligence Department data on police transfer-posting. The summon has been sent via an e-mail, asking him to appear before it on October 14," said Mumbai Police.

An intelligence report was prepared by former state intelligence department chief Rashmi Shukla regarding corruption in transfer posting, said the police. Police further informed that an FIR has been registered in the Cyber Cell of Bandra Kurla Complex under the Official Secret Act in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)