HC for CM to campaign against plastic use

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:27 IST
The Madras High Court has suggested to the authorities concerned to involve the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (M K Stalin) too, to campaign against use of plastic.

A division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and P T Asha gave the suggestion recently, while passing further interim orders on a petition from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Plastic Manufacturers Association, seeking to review December 27, 2018 order, which banned production and sale of plastic materials with certain specifications.

When the matter came up earlier, the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation was present along with the Principal Secretary, Environment and Forest. They told the judges that the traders in Koyambedu, which happens to be one of Asia's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market complex, were sensitized to stop usage of plastic and to switch over to traditional cloth bags (manjapai). They had stopped using disposable plastic bags from October 2, the authorities told the bench.

The Secretary also stated that a 'Steering Committee' has been put in place to monitor the entire campaign for eradication of plastic and she would be able to report considerable progress within three months. She also submitted that the government intends to create awareness among the public through visual and audio media to sensitize the general public.

At this stage, the bench suggested that such campaigns, especially through the media, should be done even in the private TV channels, so that it would reach a large number of the members of the public. It also suggested that the Chief Minister could do his bit for the eradication campaign.

After directing the Centre to submit its affidavit as to the steps taken in the direction of eradicating plastics, especially after the PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) meeting held by the Prime Minister on February 24 this year, the bench adjourned the matter till February next year.

