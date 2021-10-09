Mumbai: Crime Branch summons former CP Param Bir Singh in extortion case

Crime Branch of Mumbai police on Saturday sent an inquiry notice to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in connection with an extortion case. "An inquiry notice has been sent to Parambir Singh asking him to appear before the police on October 12, " Mumbai police said.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police pasted a notice at Parambir Singh's Mumbai residence and a team has also gone to Haryana to give him notice at Haryana residence. "It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts circumstances from you, in relation with the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at 11 am on October 12, at Unit-11 office, DCB, CID, Kandivali West, Mumbai," said Mumbai police's notice to Singh.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Wajhe and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

