Left Menu

Mumbai: Crime Branch summons former CP Param Bir Singh in extortion case

Crime Branch of Mumbai police on Saturday sent an inquiry notice to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in connection with an extortion case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:33 IST
Mumbai: Crime Branch summons former CP Param Bir Singh in extortion case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Crime Branch of Mumbai police on Saturday sent an inquiry notice to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in connection with an extortion case. "An inquiry notice has been sent to Parambir Singh asking him to appear before the police on October 12, " Mumbai police said.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police pasted a notice at Parambir Singh's Mumbai residence and a team has also gone to Haryana to give him notice at Haryana residence. "It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts circumstances from you, in relation with the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at 11 am on October 12, at Unit-11 office, DCB, CID, Kandivali West, Mumbai," said Mumbai police's notice to Singh.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Wajhe and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021