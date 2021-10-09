Maha: 30 hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Jalna

In a suspected case of food poisoning, at least 30 people fell ill after consuming a food item made of ''bhagar'' (barnyard millet) in two villages of Ambad tehsil in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Saturday, police said.

The affected persons are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Ambad and their condition is stable, an official said.

The victims from Wadigodri and Bhamberi villages started suffering from dizziness and vomiting after consuming bhagar (which is generally eaten while fast) on the occasion of Navratri, the official said.

Incidentally, this is the second case of food poisoning in the Ambad tehsil in the last two days. On October 7, six members of a family at Antarwali Sarati village of the tehsil were hospitalised after eating bhagar.

In light of the cases of food poisoning, the Food Drug Administration (FDA) has launched crackdown on adulterated and unhygienic bhagar being sold at various outlets in the district.

