Kashmir civilian killings: VHP burns effigy of Pak govt in HP's Hamirpur

Hundreds of activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a rally and burnt an effigy of the Pakistan government here on Saturday to protest against the recent killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

The activists led by state VHP joint secretary Pankaj Bhartiya and the organisation's district president Gunjan Gautam raised slogans against Pakistan and denounced it for fanning terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

A call for Saturday's procession was given by the VHP against the growing terrorism activities in Jammu and Kashmir by the ''Pakistan-related elements''.

While addressing the workers, Pankaj Bhartiya called upon the entire Hindu society to come united against terrorism.

He said terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was now counting its last breaths but some pro-Pakistan and some fanatic elements were trying to revive it by killing innocent people.

Bharatiya said seven killings during the last one week in Jammu and Kashmir had created a sense of anger among the people of India because ''Hindus were being selectively targeted and that was a serious issue''.

On this occasion, intellectual head of Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Hamirpur, Neelam Kumari also appealed to the society to unite.

