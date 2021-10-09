Left Menu

MP: IAF pilot killed in road accident in Gwalior

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:42 IST
MP: IAF pilot killed in road accident in Gwalior
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Air Force pilot was killed in a road accident in Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Pilot Anuj Yadav's car rammed into a stationary truck at around 3am under Gola Ka Mandir police station limits, and he died some time after being rushed to a nearby hospital, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhadoria.

The body of the pilot, who was posted at Maharajpura Air Force Station, has been handed over to his family after post mortem, he said.

The truck has been seized and a case was registered with Gola Ka Mandir police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021