Left Menu

Mundra port drugs seizure: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:46 IST
Mundra port drugs seizure: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Saturday conducted searches at various locations in different states in connection with the seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Gujarat's Mundra port, an official said.

The National Investigation Agency has registered the case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case relates to the seizure of 2,988.21 kg of narcotic substance (heroin) at Mundra port, Gujarat and the involvement of foreign nationals in the procurement and delivery of the consignment, the NIA official said.

The narcotic drugs were found concealed in an import consignment of 'semi-processed talc stones' that had originated from Afghanistan and arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran, the official said.

Searches were conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore and Vijayawada at premises of the accused involved in the import of semi-processed talc stones with contraband, the NIA official said.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, articles and other items were seized, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021