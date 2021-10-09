Migration from Haiti a 'very significant' issue for U.S. and Mexico, U.S. ambassador says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-10-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 21:15 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
The U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, on Saturday called migration from Haiti a "very significant" issue for both the United States and Mexico, adding that the solution has to be led by both countries.
Salazar's comments at a news conference come a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on a visit aimed at patching up frayed ties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexican state of Sonora approves same-sex marriage
Mexico urges Haitians at US-Mexico border to give up and head south
EXCLUSIVE-UN migration body asks Brazil to receive Haitians on US-Mexico border - sources
Haitian migrants in Colombia weigh journey to U.S. after deportations
World News Roundup: German millionaires rush assets to Switzerland ahead of election; Mexico urges Haitians at US-Mexico border to give up and head south and more