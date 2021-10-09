Migration from Haiti a 'very significant' issue for U.S. and Mexico, U.S. ambassador says

The U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, on Saturday called migration from Haiti a "very significant" issue for both the United States and Mexico, adding that the solution has to be led by both countries.

Salazar's comments at a news conference come a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on a visit aimed at patching up frayed ties.

