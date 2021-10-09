Left Menu

Undertrial tries to commit suicide in Ambala: Police

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 09-10-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial allegedly tried to commit suicide by slashing his wrist here on Saturday in police custody, police said.

The inmate identified as Sahil, who was arrested in a theft case, attempted to slash his wrist with some sharp article when he was being taken in a vehicle to be produced in a court, they said.

He was lodged in Ambala central jail.

On the complaint of the jail authorities, a case has been registered against the inmate in Baldev Nagar police station at Ambala City. Police said they are investigating how Sahil got the sharp object to slash his wrist.

