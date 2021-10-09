Corporates have responsibility to combat climate change, says ITC CMD

Corporate houses being large economic organs of the society and as trustees of the societal resources, have responsibility for combating climate change, ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said.

Puri asked the enterprises to set their goals for combating climate change and said there would be some costs to it but it has to be absorbed by them with innovative solutions.

Besides, Puri also suggested the corporate to help transform the agri value chains as it is most threatened by climate change as a dependency of people, is very high in terms of livelihood and from the perspective of food security. In addition to that, Puri asked the enterprises to move a step ahead and be water positive, by adding more water harvesting capacity than their actual consumption and help India, which is a water-stressed country.

He suggested corporates to adopt renewable energy sources such as green energy and green mobility and go for environment-friendly green buildings. “Corporates and we in ITC, have always believed, as large economic organs of the society, as trustees of the societal resources, we have a responsibility towards it,” said Puri while speaking on ‘Role of corporates in combating climate change at India Today Conclave.

Enterprises have access to resources such as financial capital, managerial talent, innovative capacity, can execute this at a scale and influence the change, he said.

“Role of corporates in combating climate change becomes extremely pivotal,” Puri said.

This is also in the interest of the corporate house to do so as there is an increasing requirement from investors, consumers, regulators are demanding certain actions on this front.

''Businesses can only thrive when society thrive. So we have to lead the way,'' Puri added.

There is often tension between ''cost of sustainability and economic viability'' but it is eminently possible to do so.

There would be some areas that will be difficult to handle, but a solution would be found and as scale comes in, the cost would go down, he said.

''Our experiments have shown that it is indeed possible to simultaneously create competitively superior economic value and at the same time, do well for the planet,'' Puri said, adding ITC has become a water and carbon positive and solid waste company while growing with good financial results.

Puri suggested the enterprises should set their ambitions and goals for that.

''The moment we do it, we will innovative forces being unleashed in the enterprise and new ways of working and different ways of thinking and newer models will emerge,” he said.

The plant is witnessing extreme weather events year on year and has now become a crisis of “epic proportion”.

In India, it is predicted that extreme weather events like the heat waves would multiply 75 times and the yield of crops such as wheat would drop by 50 per cent. According to him, the crisis is very severe and there is a need to act now and it has to be scaled.

