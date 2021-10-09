Left Menu

145 criminals held during special op in Jaipur: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police has arrested 145 criminals and seized 68 vehicles, arms, narcotics and liquor in a special operation in the state capital, officials said on Saturday.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said five deputy commissioners of police, 12 assistant deputy commissioners of police, 20 deputy superintendents of police, 74 police inspectors and 2,487 constables were involved in the special operation.

He said police teams raided 341 places of the city simultaneously to check criminal activities and to take strict legal action against the criminals.

He said 21 cases were registered in the capital and a total of 145 criminals were arrested.

Srivastava said 68 vehicles used by the criminals were seized along with arms, narcotic substance and liquor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

