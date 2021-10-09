Guj cops nab man from Rajasthan for abandoning toddler son

The joint effort of 14 Gujarat police teams to trace the parents of a 8-10 month old boy abandoned outside a cowshed in Pethapur village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar led to the toddler's father being held for the incident within 24 hours on Saturday.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said Sachin Dikshit has been nabbed from Kota in Rajasthan for allegedly abandoning infant Shivansh and was being brought to Gujarat for questioning.

''The child's real name is Shivansh and he may be 8-10 months old. The name Smit was given by the hospital staff and Gandhinagar corporator Diptiben who took care of him. Preliminary probe has revealed the child does not belong to Dikshit's wife. He will be questioned further once he is brought here by Saturday night,'' Sanghavi said.

The police, after receiving information about the abandoned child at 9:20pm on Friday, formed 14 teams to search for his parents and traced the owner of the car, used to drop the child, by checking CCTV footage, he said.

Police had found a CCTV image of the man placing the child stealthily on the spot where he was found and then fleeing in a hurry.

''The owner of the car was Sachinkumar Nandkishore Dikshit, who is the father of the child. Dikshit works in Vadodara and had come to his Gandhinagar home in sector 26 on Friday. After abandoning the child, he left for Rajasthan early Saturday morning,'' the minister said.

Sangahvi had, earlier in the day, visited Gandhinagar civil hospital where doctors found the child healthy during a medical examination.

He also thanked Gandhinagar corporator Diptiben and hospital staff for looking after the child well.

Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said different teams carried out technical surveillance, CCTV monitoring and collected information on missing children.

They visited nearby villages and also issued a release seeking information from the public about the child and his parents, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)