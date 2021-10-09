Left Menu

Tribal woman gangraped in Bengal, 2 arrested

The survivor had returned to Bardhaman town from her maternal house in a village in Galsi police station area on Wednesday night. She is currently undergoing treatment there, he said.The incident came to light after police registered a case based on the survivors statement, and arrested two accused on Friday.

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:06 IST
A tribal woman has been allegedly gangraped in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.

The survivor had returned to Bardhaman town from her maternal house in a village in Galsi police station area on Wednesday night. She was waiting at a bus stand for her husband to pick her up when six men abducted the woman and took her to a house where they took turns to rape her, an officer said.

After they left the spot, the woman came out of the house and was spotted by a rickshaw-puller who dropped her near a state-run hospital, where some people found the survivor and admitted her to the medical establishment. She is currently undergoing treatment there, he said.

The incident came to light after police registered a case based on the survivor's statement, and arrested two accused on Friday. They were produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, who sent them to judicial custody till October 22.

Police will conduct a test identification parade of the arrested people in Bardhaman Prison on Monday, he said, adding that further investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

