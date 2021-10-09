Left Menu

Show some courage to speak about the murder of dalit youth in Prempura of Rajasthan so that people get to know how truthful you are he said in a tweet in Hindi.The incident took place on October 7 in Prempura area of Hanumangarh where the accused thrashed Jagdish with sticks until he died.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:21 IST
Dalit man beaten to death in Rajasthan over love affair
A dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district over his love affair, police said on Saturday.

Three people have been detained in this connection, they said.

Taking strong note of the incident, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit out at the Congress-led state government for keeping “silence” on the matter.

''Rahul ji, don't worry about Lakhimpur where Yogi ji has his governance and not your dear Gehlot ji. Show some courage to speak about the murder of dalit youth in Prempura of Rajasthan so that people get to know how truthful you are?'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The incident took place on October 7 in Prempura area of Hanumangarh where the accused thrashed Jagdish with sticks until he died. The culprits also shot a video of the entire incident in which they are seen giving water to the victim to drink and then thrashing him repeatedly with sticks.

The accused later dumped Jagdish’s body outside his residence, police said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members refused to take the body demanding early arrest of the accused and adequate compensation.

According to police, the incident took place over the Dalit man’s love affair.

“A case has been registered against 11 people. Three people -- Mukesh, Om Prakash and Hansraj -- have been detained and two teams have been constituted to nab the remaining accused,” Pilibanga SHO Inder Kumar said.

SDM Ranjeet Kumar on Saturday met the victim’s family members and convinced them to cremate the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

