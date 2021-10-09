Left Menu

Cylinder blast in Nagpur home; 4 of family injured

Four persons of a family were injured after a gas cylinder leak caused an explosion and fire in a home in Mahal in Nagpur on Saturday morning, an official said.The incident took place on the ground floor of a three-storey building in Chitaroli, with the impact of the explosion bringing down a wall and the false ceiling of the house, and destroying window panes and a television set, he said.Gas started leaking from one of the four LPG cylinders stocked in the house. Four people have been injured.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The incident took place on the ground floor of a three-storey building in Chitaroli, with the impact of the explosion bringing down a wall and the false ceiling of the house, and destroying window panes and a television set, he said.

''Gas started leaking from one of the four LPG cylinders stocked in the house. When somebody switched on a light, a blast took place at around 5:30am. Four people have been injured. The blaze was doused soon after by the fire brigade,'' he said.

