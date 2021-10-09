Left Menu

West Bengal govt allows shops, restaurants, bars to remain open as per normal operational hours

Following the decline in COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Saturday allowed all shops, restaurants and bars to remain open as per the normal operational hours.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:34 IST
West Bengal govt allows shops, restaurants, bars to remain open as per normal operational hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the decline in COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Saturday allowed all shops, restaurants and bars to remain open as per the normal operational hours. "Late closing of bars may be allowed as per the extant rules," the order read.

According to the official statement, the order will be applied from October 10 to October 20. Meanwhile, the state has reported a total of 15,74,801 COVID-19 cases so far, including 7,625 active cases. However, the cumulative death rate stands at 18,882 at present.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, West Bengal has administered over 6.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. (ANI)

Also Read: TMC's goal is to separate West Bengal, make 'Greater Bangladesh': WB BJP chief

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting at Texas refinery; Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial and more

US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021