Woman murdered during robbery in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was murdered during a robbery at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Ashok Vihar colony of Loni area. The woman was identified as Muniya, they said.

The incident came to light after Muniya's daughter, Alisha, returned home from school to find her mother lying on the couch with her hands and legs tied up with a rope and a piece of cloth stuffed in her mouth, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

She immediately raised an alarm. Her neighbours untied Muniya's hands and legs and took out the piece of cloth from her mouth before rushing her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination, Raja said.

Muniya's husband, Dilshad, who works as a cooking gas cylinder supplier, told the police that Rs 75,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.22 lakh were missing from the house, the SP said.

The case is being probed from different angles. It is suspected that someone known to the family committed the crime, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

