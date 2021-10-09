Left Menu

Nagpur: Man kills nephew after argument

A man allegedly killed his nephew with an iron rod after an argument in Gaddigodam area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday. Dinesh Lokhande 49 and his nephew Atul Ukey 43 had an argument as the former, a history-sheeter, would often create trouble for his kin, an official said.On Friday night, after a tiff, Lokhande bludgeoned Ukey to death with an iron road.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:38 IST
A man allegedly killed his nephew with an iron rod after an argument in Gaddigodam area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday. Dinesh Lokhande (49) and his nephew Atul Ukey (43) had an argument as the former, a history-sheeter, would often create trouble for his kin, an official said.

''On Friday night, after a tiff, Lokhande bludgeoned Ukey to death with an iron road. Lokhande has been arrested,'' the Sadar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

