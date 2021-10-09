Nagpur: Man kills nephew after argument

A man allegedly killed his nephew with an iron rod after an argument in Gaddigodam area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday. Dinesh Lokhande (49) and his nephew Atul Ukey (43) had an argument as the former, a history-sheeter, would often create trouble for his kin, an official said.

''On Friday night, after a tiff, Lokhande bludgeoned Ukey to death with an iron road. Lokhande has been arrested,'' the Sadar police station official said.

