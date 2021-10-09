Left Menu

Fire breaks out at paper plates manufacturing unit in Delhi's Narela

A fire broke out at a paper plates manufacturing unit in the Narela Industrial Area of Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:44 IST
North Delhi Divisional Officer Rajendra Atwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a paper plates manufacturing unit in the Narela Industrial Area of Delhi on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, North Delhi Divisional Officer Rajendra Atwal said, "The information regarding the fire was received at around 7:15 am today. Initially, five fire tenders were sent on the spot to douse the fire."

"In the wake of the intensity of the fire, a total of 30 fire tenders were used to quench the flames" he added. Atwal further informed that four firefighters were injured during the course of dousing the fire and three of them have been admitted to Gangaram hospital in Delhi, while one was given basic first aid.

"Fire is under control as of now. The reason for the fire breakout has not been discerned yet," he added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

