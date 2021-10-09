Left Menu

2 killed in balcony collapse in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:47 IST
At least two persons were killed and two others seriously injured when a portion of a balcony of a dilapidated building in north Kolkata collapsed on Saturday, police said.

A 20-year-old scooter rider and a 47-year-old pedestrian were killed in the incident in Jorasanko police station area in the evening, an officer said.

''A portion of a balcony on the top floor of a dilapidated three-storey building on Rabindra Sarani collapsed, in which two passersby were killed and two others were seriously injured,'' he said.

The rider and the pedestrian were declared brought dead to a local hospital, while the injured persons are undergoing treatment at a state-run medical establishment.

Two persons, including a three-year-old girl, were killed in a building collapse in the northern part of the metropolis following heavy rain on September 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

