Left Menu

16th meeting of India-US Defence Policy Group held in Washington

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:03 IST
16th meeting of India-US Defence Policy Group held in Washington
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th meeting of the India-US Defence Policy Group (DPG) took place in Washington on Friday to review the progress on various defence cooperation issues between the two countries, the defence ministry said.

During the meeting, both sides shared regional security perspectives and agreed to cooperate ''to work together to promote shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region'', according to a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday.

The DPG meeting was co-chaired by Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, the statement said.

''The DPG is the apex official-level mechanism between the Ministry of Defence of India and the US Department of Defense to comprehensively review and guide all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation,'' it said.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress in military-to-military engagements, implementation of foundational defence agreements, defence exercises, strengthening technology cooperation and defence trade, the statement added.

The co-chairs took stock of the joint project to co-develop air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) under the defence technology and trade initiative, it noted.

The two sides also welcomed the holding of the inaugural Industrial Security Agreement meeting in India to facilitate high-end defence industrial collaboration, according to the statement.

''They agreed to encourage both the private and government stakeholders to utilise the existing innovation ecosystems in defence industries for co-development and co-production,'' the defence ministry said.

Both sides welcomed the cooperation in new domains such as space, artificial intelligence, cyber and counter-unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, it mentioned.

''The two sides reviewed preparation for the forthcoming 2+2 ministerial dialogue. It was agreed to hold the next DPG meeting in India on mutually convenient dates,'' it stated.

The 2+2 dialogue takes place between the defence ministers and the foreign ministers of both sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting at Texas refinery; Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial and more

US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021