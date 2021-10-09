Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son arrested after 11 hours of questioning

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:07 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son arrested after 11 hours of questioning
Ashish Mishra 'Monu', son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra 'Teni', was arrested on Saturday night after over 11 hours of questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

Ashish Mishra has been arrested and will be produced in court, SIT chief Upendra Agarwal said.

Ashish Mishra appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) in the crime branch office of the police line at around 10.30 AM where he was questioned regarding the FIR registered against him and others under murder charges in Sunday killings. After quizzing him for more than 11 hours, the nine-member SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Agarwal, arrested Mishra The development came a day after the Supreme Court had expressed its dissatisfaction over the action taken against the accused in the Lakhimpur incident that had drawn massive outrage.

