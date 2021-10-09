Left Menu

Priest molests girl on Jagannath Temple premises, arrested

A priest was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl on the premises of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odishas Puri town, police said.The incident took place when the girl hailing from Hyderabad was offering prayers at a smaller temple on the premises of the 12th-century shrine.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:08 IST
  Country:
  India

A priest was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl on the premises of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri town, police said.

The incident took place when the girl hailing from Hyderabad was offering prayers at a smaller temple on the premises of the 12th-century shrine. She was alone in Bamana temple while her parents were in the main temple.

There are 136 smaller temples on the premises of the Shree Jagannath Temple. As per the FIR lodged by her parents at Singhadwar police station, she ran out of the Bamana temple crying and narrated the incident to her mother. Based on the complaint, the priest was detained on Friday and arrested during the day. The police have also informed the chief welfare committee about the incident.

The girl's statement has been recorded before a magistrate, and legal action is being taken against the accused, Superintendent of Police K V Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

