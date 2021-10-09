Left Menu

All Uttarakhand households set to get potable water by 2022: Union Minister

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:12 IST
All Uttarakhand households set to get potable water by 2022: Union Minister
The status of the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission has improved in Uttarakhand and the state is expected to provide potable water to every household by 2022 end, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahalad Patel said on Saturday.

The supply of potable water to various households in the state was limited to eight per cent only till August 15, 2015, but it has increased to 47 per cent now, he said, adding this shows the bonafide of the state government.

While talking to reporters here, the minister disclosed that the state’s Water Department officials have requested the government to keep them free from the poll duty during assembly elections next year to let them expedite the tendering and other works to meet the objective of providing water to each household.

Patel said he would also talk to the Election Commission of India to keep all works related to basic civic amenities out of the ambit of the Model Code of Conduct.

The minister said to maintain the water quality in the state, the government is planning to set up a water testing laboratory in each village and train five women there to man these laboratories.

He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the objective of providing potable water to each household is nearing finality.

Owing to Prime Minister Modi’s initiative, the work on the Namami Gange project, aimed at ridding the Ganga of pollution in Uttarakhand, too is progressing well, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

