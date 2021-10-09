Mumbai woman ACP caught for bribery on Friday placed under arrest
An assistant commissioner of police was on Saturday arrested and sent to police custody after being trapped by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau a day earlier while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.ACP Sujata Patil of Mumbais Meghwadi police division was caught while taking money from a man who wanted Jogeshwari police to file a case against some people in connection with his shop, an official said.
An assistant commissioner of police was on Saturday arrested and sent to police custody after being trapped by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau a day earlier while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.
ACP Sujata Patil of Mumbai's Meghwadi police division was caught while taking money from a man who wanted Jogeshwari police to file a case against some people in connection with his shop, an official said. Patil could not be taken into custody after the trap as it was night with rules prohibiting the arrest of women after sunset, the official explained.
''We issued her a notice and placed her under arrest on Saturday morning. She has been remanded in police custody till Monday,'' the official added.
