2 brothers stabbed to death over land dispute in Assam

A group of people on Saturday stabbed two brothers in Assam's Barpeta district over a land dispute, a police official said.

The mob attacked the two with sharp weapons at Garemari village under Barpeta Sadar police station and killed them.

The attackers who are from nearby Charakpara village allegedly wanted to capture a land bought by one of the two brothers leading to a dispute, according to the family members of the deceased.

Police are searching the assailants who fled after the incident, the official said.

An investigation is on. The bodies were sent for postmortem examination, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)