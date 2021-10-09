Left Menu

Ashwini Vaishnaw greets Universal Postal Union, Postal family on World Postal Day

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday greeted the Universal Postal Union and Postal family on the occasion of World Postal Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:49 IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw greets Universal Postal Union, Postal family on World Postal Day
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday greeted the Universal Postal Union and Postal family on the occasion of World Postal Day. World Post Day is celebrated each year on October 9 to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874.

The Ministry of Communications in a press release informed, "India has been a member of the Universal Postal Union since 1876. The purpose of World Post Day is to create awareness about the role of the postal sector in the lives of people and businesses as well as contribution to the socio-economic development of countries." "The theme for this year's World Post Day is 'Innovate to recover'. On the occasion of World Post Day, we remember the invaluable contributions of postal workers in ensuring public service delivery during the trying times of the Covid pandemic," read the release.

"With more than 1.5 lakh IT-enabled Post Offices, India Post played a crucial role in rendering postal and financial services during the pandemic lockdown in 2020 and in 2021. The robust IT system enabled India Post to deliver financial services at the doorsteps of citizens," it added. The release further informed that the vast postal network has been further strengthened through the launch of India Post Payments Bank in 2018, with a vision to build the most accessible, affordable and trusted bank for the common man. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
3
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting at Texas refinery; Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial and more

US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021