Vinay Sahasrabuddhe to head Parliamentary panel for education, women, children, youth, sports

Parliamentary standing committees have been reconstituted for a new term.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 23:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Parliamentary standing committees have been reconstituted for a new term. As per the official statement, Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe was appointed chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

Further, the Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav will head the committee on Health and Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh will chair the Railways, Jayant Sinha on Finance and Jagadambika Pal on Urban Development. Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor continues to be the chairman of the Standing Committee on Information Technology though BJP MPs had sought his removal.

Congress leader Anand Sharma continues to head the committee on Home Affairs. Another party leader Jairam Ramesh continues to head the Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests and Climate Change. BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi has been made Chairman of the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice. Earlier, Bhupendra Yadav was the chairman of the committee and he is now Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and also of Labour and Employment.

Three Rajya Sabha members of ShivSena have been moved to new committees. Sanjay Raut from Defence to External Affairs, Anil Desai from Coal and Steel to Commerce and Priyanka Chaturvedi from Commerce to Transport, Tourism and Culture. The panels have been reconstituted with effect from September 13. (ANI)

