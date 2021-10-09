Chhattisgarh man held for stalking Mumbai woman
A 24-year-old man from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman from Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
Sumitkumar Singh had sent the woman a friend request on Facebook and then started sending obscene messages, photographs and videos, the police said quoting the complaint. ''He was arrested from Bilaspur under sections 354D of IPC and section 67A of IT Act,'' the Malabar Hill police station official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
