BOE's Saunders warns to brace for early interest rate rise - The Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 00:00 IST
Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee member Michael Saunders said households must brace for "significantly earlier" interest rate rises, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.
"The only way to sustain higher pay is productivity," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bank of England's
- Monetary Policy Committee
Advertisement