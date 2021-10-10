Left Menu

Assam, Meghalaya ministers jointly visit border dispute areas

Tynsong thanked both the CMs for initiating such a step to resolve the long-pending boundary issues.Discussion between the Assam minister and the Meghalaya deputy CM was held recently in Shillong where both sides decided to jointly visit the border areas, Hazarika said.Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave priority to resolve such issues with the neighbouring states, he said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-10-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 00:24 IST
  • India

Assam and Meghalaya ministers on Saturday conducted a joint inspection of the interstate border areas to solve the long-pending boundary dispute between the two northeastern states, officials said. Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, MLA Atul Bora and Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong along with senior officials of the two states inspected Pilingkata, Ganeshnagar, Maikhuli, Patarkuchi and Khanapara areas. They interacted with the local people to know their opinion on the border issue. Hazarika said the ''joint team has come to the areas to understand the local people's opinion about the boundary dispute and inspect developmental activities''.

They would submit reports to the chief ministers of the two states, he said, adding that the CMs would take a final decision on that matter. ''Not many border issues or differences in these areas, where the joint team visited, were noted,'' Hazarika said, adding that a thorough discussion on the boundary issues would help both the governments to find a solution. The Meghalaya deputy chief minister said visits to the disputed areas are essential to resolve any boundary issue or differences of opinion, and for that purpose, the joint team came to the areas. Tynsong thanked both the CMs for initiating such a step to resolve the long-pending boundary issues.

Discussion between the Assam minister and the Meghalaya deputy CM was held recently in Shillong where both sides decided to jointly visit the border areas, Hazarika said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave priority to resolve such issues with the neighbouring states, he said. Hazarika hoped that the initiative would lead to a solution to the protracted border problem between the two states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

