NIA raids across J-K in connection with publication of 'Voice of Hind', IED recovery cases
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids at 16 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the cases of the publication of 'Voice of Hind' magazine and recovery of IED, the agency officials informed on Sunday.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids at 16 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the cases of the publication of 'Voice of Hind' magazine and recovery of IED, the agency officials informed on Sunday. According to the NIA, the raids were also conducted in connection to an IED recovery case.
An India-Centric online propaganda magazine 'Voice of Hind' (VOH) is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalise impressionable youth by projecting a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred. More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)
