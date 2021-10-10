Enhance police visibility on ground, intensify night patrolling: Delhi Police Commissioner to force

In view of the festival season, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has instructed DCPs to renew emphasis on anti-terror measures, enhance police visibility on the ground and intensify night patrolling across the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

These directions were given during the first crime review meeting held on Saturday since the major reshuffle in the force following which the new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) joined their respective districts, they said.

''All the district DCPs including the newly appointed ones participated in the crime review meeting held on Saturday wherein in view of the festive season, the Delhi Police Commissioner laid emphasis on anti-terror measures by strengthening the eyes and ears scheme of the force, public participation and interactions with market as well as Residents Welfare Associations,'' said a senior police officer.

He also emphasised on enhanced police visibility on the ground and intensifying night patrolling.

Reviewing the state of street crime and organised crime in the city, he said that a lot of action has been recently taken against gangsters and further instructed the senior district officers to strengthen efforts to nab them, said the officer.

Through another virtual meeting, he addressed over 5,000 police personnel of the ranks of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Station House Officer, Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspectors of different units of the force and conveyed them greetings on Navratri and the upcoming festivities, according to police officials.

Outlining the various welfare measures taken for the personnel recently, he informed them about the mandatory annual preventive health check-up for Delhi Police personnel above the age of 40, a measure taken to keep a check on health issues so that personnel remain fit and healthy at work, the officials said.

He also said that henceforth personnel deployed on night duty will be asked to report for duty the next day after 2 pm.

''Earlier, post night checking, personnel were asked to report at the office the next day by 10 am on many occasions but henceforth, the Delhi CP has directed that personnel be called only from 2 pm onwards the next day so that they can get adequate rest and report to duty fresh,'' the officials said.

Delhi Police personnel will now get leaves to spend time with their families to celebrate birthdays and wedding anniversaries among other important occasions of their lives.

Police personnel above the age of 50 would also be considered for transfer postings to locations near their house so as to avoid inconvenience to them and can attend to family responsibilities as well.

During the crime review meeting, the district DCPs have also been asked to personally hear grievance redressal of their personnel and address their concerns.

Appreciating the force, Asthana said that Delhi Police is the best force in the country and in the last two months, city police personnel have gone beyond his expectations on all fronts including crime detection, investigation and quick response, the officials said.

