Maha: Senior citizen found dead in Thane lake

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-10-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 09:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 72-year-old man was found floating in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, a civic official said. After being alerted, firemen and personnel of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell rushed to the Kachrali lake and retrieved the body, the disaster management cell's chief, Santosh Kadam, said. The deceased was identified as Vitthal Govind Deshmukh, a resident of Kasheli in Bhiwandi town here, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and the Naupada police have as of now registered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

