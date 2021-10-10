Delhi: CBI arrests two police personnel for allegedly demanding, taking bribe

Left Menu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two police personnel posted at Delhi's Malviya Nagar Police Station for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another police officer who is accused of raping a woman constable.

Updated: 10-10-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 10:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two police personnel posted at Delhi's Malviya Nagar Police Station for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another police officer who is accused of raping a woman constable. According to the Delhi Police, the arrested accused are a male assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a female sub-inspector (SI) and they were arrested late night on Saturday.

"They were arrested for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another male SI who is accused of raping a woman constable," the police said. "The arrested female SI was investigating the rape case of the woman constable," it added.

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

