Man murders wife, mother-in-law in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar

A resident of Baba Haridas Nagar shot dead his wife and mother-in-law in a fit of rage, informed the police on Sunday. According to the police, the accused used to stay at the residence of his mother-in-law and wife due to which they used to taunt him.

The deceased have been identified as Nidhi, the man's wife, and Veero, his mother-in-law. Both died inside the house after the man opened fire at them. He surrendered to the police over the phone after murdering both his wife and mother-in-law, stated the police.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

