Azad Samaj Party workers demand accused behind Dalit man's murder be arrested

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-10-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 10:42 IST
Azad Samaj Party members protested outside Purkazi police station here demanding the arrest of those accused of killing a Dalit person in the town earlier this month.

Led by the party's district president Jagdish Pal, they shouted slogans outside the police station on Saturday evening calling for the accused to be immediately arrested in the case.

Dhir Singh (55), a Dalit, had gone to his agricultural field and was later found dead in a pond at Mandla village under Purkazi police station area on October 1.

Police had registered a case but no arrests have been made in this connection till now.

