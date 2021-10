Danish PM Mette Frederiksen visit Taj Mahal, Agra Fort in UP with husband

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg on Sunday visited the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh. The Danish PM arrived in New Delhi early on Saturday. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, at Delhi airport.

She arrived at Agra airport on Saturday night. Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikanth Sharma had come to receive the Danish Prime Minister at the airport. The Danish prime minister is on her first state visit to India. She arrived in the national capital on Saturday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

