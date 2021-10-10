UP: Couple killed after car hits motorcycle

A man and his wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Sunday, police said.

The couple was going towards Muzaffarnagar.

The car driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Inderpal and Servesh. The bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation was underway, they added.

