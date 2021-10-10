Left Menu

Nagpur man ends life over property dispute; tenant, his brother booked for abetment

The police have registered a case against Rajesh Namomal Setia, 45, and his brother, for allegedly abetting the suicide of Mukesh Rizwani, who ended his life on October 6 by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Kasturba Nagar area, he said.Rizwani had given two rooms of his house on rent to Setia.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-10-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur city of Maharashtra over a property-related dispute with his tenant, a police official said on Sunday. The police have registered a case against Rajesh Namomal Setia, 45, and his brother, for allegedly abetting the suicide of Mukesh Rizwani, who ended his life on October 6 by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Kasturba Nagar area, he said.

''Rizwani had given two rooms of his house on rent to Setia. As the tenant had stopped paying rent, the landlord repeatedly asked him to vacate the place. However, Setia used to abuse Rizwani and threaten him with dire consequences,'' the official of Jaripatka police station said. In September 2019, Setia allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from Rizwani for vacating the place, following which the owner paid Rs 60,000 to him, he said.

However, Setia was mentally torturing Rizwani for money. Fed up with the harassment by him, Rizwani ended his life, the official said. An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 384, 387 (both linked to extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) against the duo and further investigation was on, police said.

