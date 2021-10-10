Dubai police seize cocaine worth $136 mln
Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 18:36 IST
Dubai police seized 500 kilograms of pure cocaine worth more than 500 million dirhams ($136 million) in a drugs raid, Dubai's media office said on Sunday.
The police arrested one person of Middle-Eastern origins, who was operating as an intermediary for an international drug syndicate, the media office added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement