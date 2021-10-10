Left Menu

Man arrested for setting factory on fire in Okhla

A truck and an auto rickshaw were also set ablaze, they said.A case under relevant sections of the law was registered at the Okhla police station and an investigation taken up, the police said, adding that CCTV footage from the area was analysed.Two suspected persons were seen roaming on the factory premises.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 18:40 IST
Man arrested for setting factory on fire in Okhla
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting a thread factory on fire in southeast Delhi's Okhla in an inebriated condition, police said on Sunday.

The fire incident at the factory in Okhla Industrial Area took place on Friday. A truck and an auto rickshaw were also set ablaze, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered at the Okhla police station and an investigation taken up, the police said, adding that CCTV footage from the area was analysed.

Two suspected persons were seen roaming on the factory premises. Police identified one of them as Gulfam of Okhla Phase-2 and apprehended him, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, he revealed that he was present there with an associate and they were drunk, the officer said.

He said a car arrived there, and its occupant spoke to his friend, who then asked Gulfam to set the factory on fire, assuring him that he would get paid in one or two days, the officer added.

Further investigation is underway to nab the other two, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
4
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021