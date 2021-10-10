India will soon cross 100-cr COVID vaccination mark, says JP Nadda

India is set to achieve a milestone by inoculating 100 crore of its population within a few days making it the world's largest vaccination program, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday. The BJP leader who is in Manipur said, "Within 2-4 days, 100 crore vaccinations will be over which is the world's largest vaccination program taking place in India. Approximately, 17.5 lakh vaccine doses have been given in Manipur. I congratulate Chief Minister N Biren Singh for this."

In this regard, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier today said that India has completed the administration of 95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Highlighting that Manipur is now the gateway of development, Nadda said, "For the first time, a 'Make in India' drone has been used to transport COVID-19 vaccines from the Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak lake, Karang island in Manipur. Also, BJP is committed and determined to have a fight against drugs. All possible measures will be taken against it."

"Manipur was considered as the gateway of fighting Independence. And now Manipur is the gateway of development, " he said. Speaking about the political dynamics here, Nadda said, "A few years back, Manipur was known for politics of destruction, blockade, instability, insurgency, politics of 'haves' and 'have nots', inequality. That was being represented some 5 years ago."

"But today we find a change - from disruption to dialogue, from violence to peace, a change where through political dialogue participation of polity is there and development is taking place," he added. Earlier today, BJP National President inaugurated Manipur State Party Office in Imphal. Manipur Assembly elections are slated to be held next year. (ANI)

