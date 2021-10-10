Left Menu

India will soon cross 100-cr COVID vaccination mark, says JP Nadda

India is set to achieve a milestone by inoculating 100 crore of its population within a few days making it the world's largest vaccination program, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 10-10-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 19:25 IST
India will soon cross 100-cr COVID vaccination mark, says JP Nadda
BJP Chief JP Nadda in Manipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to achieve a milestone by inoculating 100 crore of its population within a few days making it the world's largest vaccination program, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday. The BJP leader who is in Manipur said, "Within 2-4 days, 100 crore vaccinations will be over which is the world's largest vaccination program taking place in India. Approximately, 17.5 lakh vaccine doses have been given in Manipur. I congratulate Chief Minister N Biren Singh for this."

In this regard, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier today said that India has completed the administration of 95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Highlighting that Manipur is now the gateway of development, Nadda said, "For the first time, a 'Make in India' drone has been used to transport COVID-19 vaccines from the Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak lake, Karang island in Manipur. Also, BJP is committed and determined to have a fight against drugs. All possible measures will be taken against it."

"Manipur was considered as the gateway of fighting Independence. And now Manipur is the gateway of development, " he said. Speaking about the political dynamics here, Nadda said, "A few years back, Manipur was known for politics of destruction, blockade, instability, insurgency, politics of 'haves' and 'have nots', inequality. That was being represented some 5 years ago."

"But today we find a change - from disruption to dialogue, from violence to peace, a change where through political dialogue participation of polity is there and development is taking place," he added. Earlier today, BJP National President inaugurated Manipur State Party Office in Imphal. Manipur Assembly elections are slated to be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
4
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021