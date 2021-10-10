Left Menu

Rajasthan: Four held for lynching Dalit man over love affair

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-10-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 19:39 IST
Rajasthan: Four held for lynching Dalit man over love affair
Four people have been arrested and one minor detained for allegedly beating a Dalit man to death over his love affair in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on October 7 in the Prempura area of Hanumangarh where the accused thrashed Jagdish with sticks until he died. The accused also shot a video of the entire incident in which they are seen giving water to the victim to drink and then thrashing him repeatedly with sticks.

Efforts are on to nab other accused, police added.

A sum of Rs 4.12 lakh has been approved by the district collector as compensation, DGP M L Lather said in a statement.

The arrested have been identified as Mukesh Kumar Ode, Dilip Kumar, Sikandar and Hansraj.

BSP supremo Mayawati took to Twitter to corner the ruling Congress over the incident.

''Beating a Dalit until death in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh is sad and condemnable but why the Congress high command is silent? Will Punjab and Chhattisgarh CM will go there and help the victim family with Rs 50 lakh? The BSP wants an answer, otherwise, stop shedding crocodile tears in the name of the Dalits,'' Mayawati tweeted.

ADGP (Crime) Ravi Prakash said the victim, Jagdish Meghwal, was having an affair with his neighbour’s wife.

Owing to a family dispute, she separated from her husband, and October 7, Jagdish had gone to meet the woman at her rented accommodation in Suratgarh.

Knowing this, her husband and 10 others kidnapped Jagdish from Suratgarh and took him to a farm house and thrashed him with sticks.

The accused later dumped Jagdish outside his residence.

By the time the family could act, Jagdish succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

He said a case has been registered for kidnapping, murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act. The investigation has been handed over to the Rawatsar DSP.

