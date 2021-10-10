Left Menu

CBI arrests 2 Delhi Police personnel over bribery charges

The CBI has arrested two Delhi Police personnel for allegedly taking bribe from a sub inspector accused of raping a woman constable, officials said on Sunday.The arrested personnel have been identified as Sub Inspector Romi Memroth and Assistant Sub Inspector Lekhram. Later, both Lekhram and Memroth were arrested, officials added.PTI NIT SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:01 IST
CBI arrests 2 Delhi Police personnel over bribery charges
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested two Delhi Police personnel for allegedly taking bribe from a sub inspector accused of raping a woman constable, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested personnel have been identified as Sub Inspector Romi Memroth and Assistant Sub Inspector Lekhram. They were posted at the Malviya Nagar Police Station, they said.

According to police, the woman constable posted in south district had on August 3 lodged rape complaint against Sub Inspector Manoj who was earlier posted in the same district.

Later, a case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) was registered in the case and investigation was handed over to Memroth.

Meanwhile, Manoj had applied for anticipatory bail, but was asked to join the investigation.

A senior police officer said Manoj visited the police station on Saturday and gave the bribe amount to Lekhram. On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Lekhram with Rs 50,000. Later, both Lekhram and Memroth were arrested, officials added.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
4
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021