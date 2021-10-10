CBI arrests 2 Delhi Police personnel over bribery charges

The CBI has arrested two Delhi Police personnel for allegedly taking bribe from a sub inspector accused of raping a woman constable, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested personnel have been identified as Sub Inspector Romi Memroth and Assistant Sub Inspector Lekhram. They were posted at the Malviya Nagar Police Station, they said.

According to police, the woman constable posted in south district had on August 3 lodged rape complaint against Sub Inspector Manoj who was earlier posted in the same district.

Later, a case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) was registered in the case and investigation was handed over to Memroth.

Meanwhile, Manoj had applied for anticipatory bail, but was asked to join the investigation.

A senior police officer said Manoj visited the police station on Saturday and gave the bribe amount to Lekhram. On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Lekhram with Rs 50,000. Later, both Lekhram and Memroth were arrested, officials added.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)