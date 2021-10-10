Left Menu

Gutka, scented tobacco worth Rs 1.25 crore seized in Maha's Latur, three booked

Following the raid, police have registered a case against Premnath More, the owner of the agency shop from where the goods was seized, his colleague and one more person under relevant sections of different laws, he said. The accused are on the run and their search is on, the official added.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:22 IST
Gutka, scented tobacco worth Rs 1.25 crore seized in Maha's Latur, three booked
Gutka and scented tobacco, collectively worth Rs 1.25 crore, were seized during a raid at a shop in Ganj Golai area of Latur city in Maharashtra on Sunday, a police official said.

A team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Niketan Kadam took the action based on a tip-off. Following the raid, police have registered a case against Premnath More, the owner of the agency shop from where the goods was seized, his colleague and one more person under relevant sections of different laws, he said. The accused are on the run and their search is on, the official added. The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco is banned in Maharashtra.

