Three water bodies earmarked in Haridwar for idol immersion

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haridwar district administration has identified three pools for idol immersion, and said submerging idols in any other water bodies will invite fines.

If anybody is found immersing idols in the Ganges at any other place, legal action will be taken against them and a fine of Rs 50,000 imposed, officials said here.

The Haridwar municipal corporation has identified the pools near the Bairagi Camp, Kankhal and the VIP Ghat for idol immersion in compliance with orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), they said.

Immersion will not be allowed at other places, they added.

