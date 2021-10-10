Left Menu

4 policemen killed in northern Mexico, 1 wounded

There was evidence the confrontation involved gunmen from the countrys dominant Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, which are using alliances with local gangs to fight in many states.Two days earlier, the bodies of two abducted police officers were found hanging from an overpass in the Zacatecas state capital and seven people were discovered shot to death in a neighbouring city.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:44 IST
4 policemen killed in northern Mexico, 1 wounded

Attackers killed four off-duty police officers in northern Mexico and wounded a fellow officer, sparking running gunbattles that terrified residents in the city of Zacatecas.

Video posted on social media shows parents at a youth soccer match in the city taking cover on the ground with their kids as gunfire rang out on Saturday.

Zacatecas state prosecutors said that another police officer who was in the area was missing.

They said the attackers shot at the private car of the victims and then fled, opening fire on police pursuing them, wounding another officer.

Zacatecas state has been the scene of continuing violence as several drug gangs, backed by the rival Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, fight for control. Some of that violence has targeted police officers and even medical personnel.

In June, the bullet-ridden bodies of 18 men were discovered in a rural Zacatecas town after what appeared to have been a shootout between gang members. There was evidence the confrontation involved gunmen from the country's dominant Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, which are using alliances with local gangs to fight in many states.

Two days earlier, the bodies of two abducted police officers were found hanging from an overpass in the Zacatecas state capital and seven people were discovered shot to death in a neighbouring city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021